MODESTO (CBS13) — Homicide detectives are investigating after a woman was shot dead in Modesto late Tuesday night, authorities confirmed.
The Modesto Police Department said the shooting happened along Ramsey Drive at around 9:20 p.m.
Video obtained by CBS13 shows several police cars at the scene.
At this time, very few details have been released on the shooting. There have been no reports of an arrest or a suspect description.