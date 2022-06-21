LIVE:Boat catches fire near the I-80 bridge in Sacramento.
CBS News SacramentoWatch Now
By CBS13 Staff
Filed Under:Deadly Shooting, Modesto News

MODESTO (CBS13) — Homicide detectives are investigating after a woman was shot dead in Modesto late Tuesday night, authorities confirmed.

The Modesto Police Department said the shooting happened along Ramsey Drive at around 9:20 p.m.

READ MORE: 'I Just Want To Do Something': Ukrainian Refugees In Sacramento Struggle To Get Jobs

Video obtained by CBS13 shows several police cars at the scene.

READ MORE: 'It's Great To See Our Future': Firefighting Camp For Young Girls In Full Swing In Shasta County

At this time, very few details have been released on the shooting. There have been no reports of an arrest or a suspect description.

MORE NEWS: Sacramento City Councilman Sean Loloee Responds To Report He Doesn't Live In District He Represents

 