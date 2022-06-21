CBS News SacramentoWatch Now
By CBS13 Staff
SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Officers are investigating a deadly crash along Interstate 80 in the Natomas area early Tuesday afternoon.

The scene of the crash is along the eastbound side of the freeway, near W. El Camino Avenue.

California Highway Patrol says, around 1 p.m., at least five vehicles were involved in a crash. Exactly what led up to the crash is unclear, but officers say one man – a 79-year-old Rocklin resident – was pronounced dead at the scene.

Only the slow and fast lanes are open at this time, with the middle three lanes being blocked. No estimated time of reopening has been given yet.

Drivers are being urged to use an alternate route.