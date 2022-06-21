SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Another probable case of monkeypox has been identified in Sacramento County, health officials say.
The new case would be the 8th total in the area as of Tuesday. It still needs to be confirmed by the CDC.READ MORE: Caleb Swanigan, Purdue Star And Former Sacramento Kings Player, Dies At 25
Sacramento County Public Health officials say the new probable case looks to be related to domestic travel. A 6th and 7th suspected case of monkeypox was identified last week, and both of those cases were also said to be related to travel within the US.
The CDC has been distributing a limited stash of the smallpox vaccine to states, since health officials say that vaccine does provide some protection against monkeypox.READ MORE: New Safe Sleep Guidelines For Babies Stress No Co-Sleeping, Crib Decorations Or Inclined Products
Last week, Sacramento County public health officials say they’ve given 30 of those vaccines out to people after doing close contact tracing.
Officials have stressed that they have found no proof of “casual” transmission, noting that the suspected cases were connected to prolonged contact with people.MORE NEWS: Sacramento To Consider Making 'Al Fresco' Dining Program Permanent
Symptoms of monkeypox – which can last between five and 21 days – include fever, headache, muscle aches and chills.