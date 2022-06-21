SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Sacramento Republic FC took down another MLS team as they beat the L.A. Galaxy 2-1 on the road in the 2022 U.S. Open Cup quarterfinal match Tuesday night.
Rodrigo Lopez and Luis Felipe each scored in the 4th and 70th minutes. The lone Galaxy score was a Republic own-goal off an L.A. corner kick.READ MORE: Heavy Police Presence Descends On Modesto Neighborhood After Woman Shot Dead
With the win, Republic FC will play in the semi-finals of the tournament for the first time ever. The club will also be the first non-MLS team to reach the semi-finals since 2017.
READ MORE: 'I Just Want To Do Something': Ukrainian Refugees In Sacramento Struggle To Get Jobs
HOW WE FEELING, SACRAMENTO?! pic.twitter.com/VIR0m9aIhk
— Republic FC (@SacRepublicFC) June 22, 2022
Sacramento is awaiting the winner of Sporting Kansas City and Union Omaha who face off in a quarterfinal match Wednesday night.MORE NEWS: 'It's Great To See Our Future': Firefighting Camp For Young Girls In Full Swing In Shasta County
To reach this quarterfinal match, Republic FC, the lone remaining United Soccer League squad in the tournament, took down the San Jose Earthquakes a month ago 2-0. It was a win the team believed could re-spark MLS talks