SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Crews were battling a boat fire in the Sacramento River near the I-80 bridge late Tuesday afternoon.
The boat, which the Sacramento Fire Department said is privately owned, was docked along the side of the river when it caught fire, putting up heavy smoke in the area. The boat is likely to sink and the California Department of Fish and Wildlife has been made aware, officials said.
A CBS13 tower camera captured the scene, which was just below the freeway connecting West Sacramento and Natomas.
The fire department said restrictive access issues have made it difficult to put out the flames.
No injuries have been reported. It is unclear how the fire started.