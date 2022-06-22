LAKE TAHOE (CBS13) — Tahoe Paddle Sports is offering clear kayak guided tours of Lake Tahoe.
The 90-minute tour starts at Bonsai Rock. Guests will then paddle along the east shore of Lake Tahoe.
The owner says that it's a fun experience for kayakers of any age.
"We do all the leg work. We bring you over here and get you set up. All you have to do is a nice mellow paddle with us and you're going to have memories that will last you a lifetime"
Tours are available seven days a week. For more information, head over to Tahoe Paddle Sports.