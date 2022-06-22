MODESTO (CBS13) — Authorities say the suspect in a homicide in both Modesto and San Jose on Tuesday has died after he was shot by police.
The Modesto Police Department said they started investigating a shooting that happened along Ramsey Drive around 9:20 p.m. A 29-year-old woman was killed in that shooting, police later said.
Wednesday morning, Modesto police announced that the suspect had led California Highway Patrol on a chase that ended in San Jose. The suspect ran from their vehicle into a home and barricaded himself inside. Detectives also revealed more information that the suspect is believed to have committed another homicide in San Jose just hours before the shooting in Modesto.
San Jose police said the suspect and officers were then involved in a shooting after he allegedly pointed a firearm at personnel at the scene.
The suspect was taken to the hospital but was later pronounced dead, San Jose police said. No officers were hurt in the shooting.
The woman killed in Modesto has been identified as Michelle Rose Gonzales. No information about the homicide in San Jose that happened before the Modesto shooting has been released at this point.