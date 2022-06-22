MODESTO (CBS13) — Authorities say the person wanted after a woman was shot dead in Modesto Tuesday night is also suspected in a second homicide in San Jose.
The Modesto Police Department said the shooting happened along Ramsey Drive at around 9:20 p.m.
Wednesday morning, police announced that the suspect had led California Highway Patrol on a chase that ended in San Jose. The suspect ran from their vehicle into a home and barricaded himself inside. Detectives also revealed more information that the suspect is believed to have committed another homicide in San Jose just hours before the shooting in Modesto.
San Jose police said the suspect and officers were then involved in a shooting after he allegedly pointed a firearm at personnel at the scene.
The suspect has now been taken to the hospital. Police have not commented on his condition.
The name of the woman killed in Modesto has not been released, but police said she was 29 years old.