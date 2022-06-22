ELVERTA (CBS13) – A Stockton woman has been arrested in connection to the death of a Sacramento man in Placer County.
Detectives with the Placer County Sheriff's Office say, back on March 20, deputies responded to a service call on Palladay Road and Dyer Lane. There, deputies found a bleeding man lying on the street.
That man, later identified as 53-year-old Sacramento resident Fred Cornacchioli, was rushed to the hospital but soon died from his injuries.
Exactly how Cornacchioli was injured is unclear, but the sheriff's office has since announced that 44-year-old Stockton resident Sopheap Om had been arrested in connection to homicide.
Investigators are still seeking information on the case. Anyone with information relevant to the investigation is urged to call the sheriff’s office tip line.