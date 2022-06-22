MOUNTAIN HOUSE (CBS13) – A man who was allegedly caught on camera hanging out the back passenger side of a car and shooting at another vehicle in Mountain House has been arrested.
The incident happened early Sunday afternoon near Heritage Drive and Prosperity Street.READ MORE: Crews Battling Growing Fire Near Winters; Several Structures In Danger
Several people called to report seeing someone with a gun hanging out the window, shooting at another vehicle.
No injuries were ever reported, the San Joaquin County Sheriff’s Office says.READ MORE: California Man Nicholas John Roske Charged With Attempting To Kill Justice Brett Kavanaugh Pleads Not Guilty
Later, detectives were able to identify the alleged gunman as a man named Jerome Ward. Detectives also believe that the shooting stemmed from some sort of domestic violence disturbance.
On Monday, the alleged driver in the incident – 36-year-old Shelvin Walker – was arrested after a traffic stop.MORE NEWS: 22-Acre Fire Along American River Trail Near Cal Expo Believed To Be Human-Caused
The next day, Ward was arrested along the 2900 block of Cushing Court in Stockton. He’s now facing charges of assault with a firearm on a person, false imprisonment, criminal threats, violation of probation, being a felon in possession of a weapon, and other gun charges.