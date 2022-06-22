'This Is The Icing On The Cake': Sacramento Republic Fans Excited About US Open Cup Run, Future Stadium PlansThe glass shoe has never fit Sacramento so well. Once again, Republic FC is moving on in the U.S. Open Cup after beating another California MLS team this week.

Sacramento Republic FC Upsets LA Galaxy On The Road To Advance To Club's First-Ever US Open Cup Semi-FinalSacramento Republic FC took down another MLS team as they beat the L.A. Galaxy 2-1 on the road in the 2022 U.S. Open Cup quarterfinal match Tuesday night.

Mike Brown Calls For More Cowbells As He's Introduced As New Kings Coach After Helping Warriors Win TitleHe takes over for previous Warriors top assistant Luke Walton, hired by the Kings away from Golden State in 2019 before his firing last November. Alvin Gentry took over on an interim basis before the Kings finished 30-52.

Caleb Swanigan, Purdue Star And Former Sacramento Kings Player, Dies At 25Caleb Swanigan, a standout star at Purdue who went onto play in the NBA, has died at the age of 25.