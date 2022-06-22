ROSEVILLE (CBS13) – Three people have been taken to the hospital after a crash involving multiple cars in Roseville on Wednesday morning.
Roseville Fire officials say the crash happened around 7:15 a.m. near Roseville Parkway and Pleasant Grove Boulevard.READ MORE: Detectives: Modesto Deadly Shooting Suspect Also Wanted For 2nd Homicide In San Jose
A total of four cars were involved.READ MORE: Are You Wasting Your Money On Supplements? Most Likely, Experts Say
Along with the three people taken to the hospital, officials say they had to use equipment to extricate.
No information has been released on the condition of the people taken to the hospital.MORE NEWS: Placer County, Rocklin, Roseville, And Lincoln Fire Crews Team Up To Stop House Fire
Exactly what led up to the crash is unclear.