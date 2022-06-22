SOLANO COUNTY (CBS13) – Firefighters are responding to a vegetation fire that prompted a mandatory evacuation in rural Solano County near Winters on Wednesday.
The scene is near the 8600 block of Wintu Way. All residents on Wintu Way and Campos Lane just south of Winters are under immediate evacuation orders, the Solano County Office of Emergency Services said late Wednesday afternoon.
This fire is in Solano County but smoke may be visible from Winters. Updates will follow. https://t.co/oOMNnOG9H9
— YoloCountyCA (@YoloCountyCA) June 22, 2022
Cal Fire says the fire has grown to about 30-40 acres. Multiple structures are in danger and no containment has been reported yet.
No injuries have been reported.