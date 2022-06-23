CBS News SacramentoWatch Now
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — The Sacramento Kings selected Iowa forward Keegan Murray with the fourth overall pick in the NBA draft.

A first-team All-American as a sophomore, Murray was the Big Ten’s leading scorer at 23.5 points a game and averaged 8.7 rebounds while playing alongside twin brother Kris.

The 6-foot-8, 225-pound Murray gives Kings first-year coach Mike Brown a versatile wing player to complement a core group anchored by point guard De’Aaron Fox and 6-foot-11 power forward Domantas Sabonis.

Murray’s value vaulted after a stellar sophomore season at Iowa. He improved his scoring more than 16 points from his freshman year and made 66 3-pointers — 50 more than he had the previous season with the Hawkeyes.

The Kings have not made the playoffs in an NBA-record 16 consecutive seasons.