SACRAMENTO COUNTY (CBS13) — An apartment complex in Sacramento County has been taped off as authorities investigate a shooting Thursday morning.

The scene is along the 4500 block of Ashcroft Avenue.

Deputies have confirmed that one person suffered non-life-threatening injuries in the shooting.

Investigators believe the alleged shooter is known to the victim and took off in a car. No description of the suspect has been released.