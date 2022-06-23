SACRAMENTO COUNTY (CBS13) — An apartment complex in Sacramento County has been taped off as authorities investigate a shooting Thursday morning.
Shooting investigation 4500 Block of Ashcroft Ave. @sacsheriff on scene and apartment complex blocked off. @CBSSacramento pic.twitter.com/vwTqUYEAjo
— Rachel Wulff (@rachelwulff) June 23, 2022
The scene is along the 4500 block of Ashcroft Avenue.
Deputies have confirmed that one person suffered non-life-threatening injuries in the shooting.
Investigators believe the alleged shooter is known to the victim and took off in a car. No description of the suspect has been released.