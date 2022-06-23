Supreme Court Strikes New York Gun Law, Expanding Gun RightsThe Supreme Court said Thursday that Americans have a right to carry guns in public, a major expansion of gun rights. The justices’ 6-3 decision follows a series of recent mass shootings and is expected to ultimately allow more people to legally carry guns on the streets of the nation’s largest cities — including New York, Los Angeles and Boston — and elsewhere. About a quarter of the U.S. population lives in states expected to be affected by the ruling, the high court’s first major gun decision in more than a decade.

