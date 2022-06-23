RANCHO CORDOVA (CBS13) — One person is in custody in connection to the shooting death of 18-year-old Alexander Jack Taylor in Rancho Cordova that happened earlier this week, police said Thursday.
Damien Martice Hartley, 17, was booked into the Sacramento County Youth Detention Center on a count of murder, The Rancho Cordova Police Department said. The department said Hartley was arrested by homicide detectives from the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office.
The shooting happened just before 10 a.m. Tuesday along Laurelhurst Drive, which is located along the east side of Highway 50 between the Mather Field and Zinfandel exits. Taylor was shot multiple times and was pronounced dead later on at an area hospital.
Rancho Cordova police said there are no outstanding suspects.