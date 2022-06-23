CBS News SacramentoWatch Now
By CBS13 Staff
PLUMAS COUNTY (CBS13) — A power outage in Plumas County affected over 7,500 customers Thursday afternoon, said Plumas-Sierra Rural Electric.

The majority of districts have been affected, with all districts but one showing over 95% of customers without power.

At the moment, the cause of the power outage is unclear.

It is also unclear when power will be restored.

 

