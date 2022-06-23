SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — The month of June may have brought the same stars in the sky, but this year we’re getting a special peek at multiple planets. Five of them are all lined up in a row.

“The chance to see 5 planets with your naked eye, I mean, how often do you get the chance to see that? It’s just a miracle of nature,” said Raj Dixit.

Dixit, the Vice President of the Sacramento Valley Astronomical Society, calls it a happy coincidence with orbital speeds lining up. Mercury, Venus, Mars, Jupiter and Saturn can be seen in that order, even without even a telescope.

“This again is an optical effect,” said Dixit. “I mean, a rainbow is an optical effect, but does that make it any less beautiful?”

To some, there’s even more to it than beauty.

Honoria Jones, a Sacramento Tarot and Astrology Consultant, read the alignment as an opportunity for everyone to feel more emotional and some could even feel rage.

“And the sun just went into cancer which makes us extra sensitive, so there is the high possibility to take things personal when you don’t have to and there is the potential to damage relationships because of the expression of anger,” said Jones.

On the bright side, Jones says this rare planet alignment also prompts determination and a chance to rise to challenges. Either way, there’s no doubt it prompts appreciation for Mother Nature’s beauty.

“To see all the planets in a row with your own eyes, it’s one of the wonders of the world. I mean why go see the Grand Canyon or Half Dome or Yellowstone? Because they’re incredible,” said Dixit.

The best time to see the alignment is Friday, June 24 between 4:30 a.m. and 5:45 a.m. Experts say the next chance will be in 2040 and then not again until 2854.