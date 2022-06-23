Coach Dives Into Pool To Rescue American Swimmer Anita Alvarez At World ChampionshipsCoach Andrea Fuentes jumped into the pool after she saw the 25-year-old artistic swimmer sink to the bottom at the end of her routine in the women's solo free event on Wednesday.

'This Is The Icing On The Cake': Sacramento Republic Fans Excited About US Open Cup Run, Future Stadium PlansThe glass shoe has never fit Sacramento so well. Once again, Republic FC is moving on in the U.S. Open Cup after beating another California MLS team this week.

Sacramento Republic FC Upsets LA Galaxy On The Road To Advance To Club's First-Ever US Open Cup Semi-FinalSacramento Republic FC took down another MLS team as they beat the L.A. Galaxy 2-1 on the road in the 2022 U.S. Open Cup quarterfinal match Tuesday night.

Mike Brown Calls For More Cowbells As He's Introduced As New Kings Coach After Helping Warriors Win TitleHe takes over for previous Warriors top assistant Luke Walton, hired by the Kings away from Golden State in 2019 before his firing last November. Alvin Gentry took over on an interim basis before the Kings finished 30-52.