SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — The Sacramento Zoo is helping their animals stay cool in the triple-digit heat.
Animals are enjoying cold baths, frozen treats and cold drinks to keep them comfortable during this week's heat wave.
The big cats are getting a unique treat: "blood-sicles" made from food scraps.
Other precautions the zoo takes during the summer months include placing fans or air conditioning in some areas, installing water features or misters in some exhibits, and creating exhibits with built-in shade options.
Triple-digit heat is expected to persist across Northern California into next week.