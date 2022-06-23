MODESTO (CBS13) — A suspect in pair of burglaries at Modesto-area fast food restaurants has been arrested.
Modesto police say the first burglary happened at the Wienerschnitzel along McHenry Avenue on June 14.
The second burglary happened on June 20 at the Arby's on Standiford Avenue.
Exactly how much was stolen in the burglaries is unclear.
Detectives have since been able to identify the suspect as 51-year-old Waterford/Modesto resident James Werner. Police arrested Werner earlier this week.
Live video feeds at the Modesto Police Department’s Real Time Crime Center helped officers zero-in on Werner, police say.