SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — The U.S. Supreme Court on Thursday issued a ruling on gun laws by striking a New York state law that restricted who is able to carry a concealed weapon in public. The law, similar to California’s, requires applicants to “demonstrate” good cause or a special need for self-defense.

In California, concealed carry weapon permits are issued by local law enforcement, either a city’s chief of police or sheriff. Experts in gun laws and use in California agree that permits are more easily accessible in rural jurisdictions and more difficult to obtain in metropolitan cities. Based on the Supreme Court’s ruling, however, that may change, a law professor at UC Davis School of Law told CBS13.

“The effect will be that individuals in California will be able to carry guns in public. Now, California can still set basic limits on what you have to do to get a permit,” said Professor Aaron Tang.

Tang said there is room in the court’s decision for a sensitive places restriction that would apply in large venues, schools, or places that sell alcohol. He also said that there is room in the decision for California lawmakers to place restrictions or require firearms insurance, which, he said, may come at a costly premium.

“Can you take them [guns] on school campuses now? Can you take them to public venues, parades, Old Sacramento?” asked former Sacramento Chief of Police Daniel Hahn.

Hahn said his first concern is public safety: “I’m always concerned about the safety of all people in our community. And does this make people safer? Does it protect rights at the same time as keeping people safe?”

Michael Kennedy, the owner of Personal Defense Team, said he is supportive of the decision. He believes the number of students he trains to use concealed carry weapons will increase.

When asked about opposition concern for safety, Kennedy said: “It’s not the people that carry guns legally that are the problem, it’s the people that are carrying guns illegally, that’s not going to change.”

Tang said Californians who do not agree with the Supreme Court’s ruling can still contact local and state lawmakers.