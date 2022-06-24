SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – In California, abortion activists are already preparing for the expected increase of people seeking abortion services and at the same time, anti-abortion activists are at work to limit the legislation passed to protect abortion rights.

The issue is deeply personal for two women who spoke with CBS13 that fall on each side of the issue, one works at Planned Parenthood and the other is the Director of Californians for Life. Both women shared how their work was impacted when the Supreme Court overturned its landmark decision in Roe v. Wade that established the right to an abortion. The ruling marks a shift in abortion law and will likely lead to a limits or bans in half of states, some immediately.

Abortion remains legal in California.

Since this time last year, Lauren Babb, Vice President of Public Affairs for Planned Parenthood Mar Monte, said the number of patients who visited their 35 clinics across California and Nevada has doubled. They expected numbers to continue to grow.

“It’s absolutely devastating even though I knew this was gonna happen,” said Babb.

She said their work would continue as they are prepared to serve 200-500 more patients a week after this decision.

“I feel so badly for our patients, and the most vulnerable populations. Our black and our brown, out LGBTQ community our transgender community, they are going to be severely at risk with these bans,” said Babb.

Outside the Sacramento Planned Parenthood, a group of about a dozen members of Californians for Life gathered with signs and a message for Planned Parenthood patients.

“Can we do better than that? Can we help women with the resources they need?” said Wynette Sills with Californians for Life.

Sills said she is personally connected to the issue of abortion and shared a story about her Mother’s choice to keep her pregnancy, which resulted in her birth, instead of opting for abortion. This experience, she said, inspires her work as it is today.

“Today’s the day, today is a historic moment for all Americans,” said Sills, who did not call the decision a “victory” in California because abortion is legal.

California Governor Gavin Newsom said Friday: “We will not cooperate with any states that attempt to prosecute women or doctors for receiving or providing reproductive care.”

As a result to the Supreme Court’s 5-4 decision to overturn Roe v. Wade, Newsom signed AB 1666, legislation aimed at protecting women, doctors and others who assist with abortions from civil judgement and civil lawsuits by states where abortions are illegal.