SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – California politicians are reacting to the Supreme Court’s decision that struck down Roe v. Wade.
In a tweet, Sacramento Mayor Darrell Steinberg wrote that the ruling was a “dark day for our country.”
SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – California politicians are reacting to the Supreme Court's decision that struck down Roe v. Wade.
“In one day, this court has taken away 50 years of a woman’s right to choose her own reproductive freedom, including abortion. We must fight like never before to win back the fundamental freedoms that all women deserve,” Steinberg tweeted.
Rep. John Garamendi (D-Walnut Grove) called the decision “devastating.”
"Today a radical faction on the Supreme Court has overturned decades of precedence and undermined the fundamental human right to bodily autonomy," Garamendi tweeted.
House Republican Leader Kevin McCarthy joined other GOP representatives in applauding the Supreme Court’s ruling.
“The Supreme Court is right to return the power to protect the unborn to the people’s elected representatives in Congress and the states. In the days and weeks following this decision, we must work to continue to reject extreme policies that seek to allow late-term abortions and taxpayer dollars to fund these elective procedures,” McCarthy said in a joint statement with House Republican Whip Steve Scalise and House Republican Conference Chair Elise Stefanik.
California Attorney General Rob Bonta stressed that abortion remains legal in the state.
"As California's chief law enforcement officer, I want you to know this SCOTUS ruling does NOT change your rights in California," Bonta tweeted.
The ruling came down Friday morning but was widely expected after a draft opinion was leaked.