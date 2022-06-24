COMING UP:At 5:30 p.m. tonight, watch “See Us”, a CBS13 special celebrating Pride Month.
By CBS13 Staff
SUISUN CITY (CBS13) – Authorities are investigating a series of fires in Suisun City that appear to have started within a short time from each other.

Suisun City Fire says they were battling two smaller suspicious fires along Sunset Avenue on Friday when a third, more rapidly spreading blaze also started along Sunset Avenue. The third fire quickly prompted a three-alarm response, with homes being threatened on Silk Oak Drive.

Firefighters were able to stop the spread of the flames before any homes were damaged, but mop-up work will be ongoing.

Exactly what started the fires is under investigation.