SUISUN CITY (CBS13) – Authorities are investigating a series of fires in Suisun City that appear to have started within a short time from each other.
Suisun City Fire says they were battling two smaller suspicious fires along Sunset Avenue on Friday when a third, more rapidly spreading blaze also started along Sunset Avenue. The third fire quickly prompted a three-alarm response, with homes being threatened on Silk Oak Drive.
Firefighters were able to stop the spread of the flames before any homes were damaged, but mop-up work will be ongoing.
Exactly what started the fires is under investigation.