SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — A woman was rushed to the hospital after a shooting at the Sacramento 49er Travel Plaza early Friday morning.
The Sacramento County Sheriff's Office says, a little after 3:30 a.m., deputies got a report about a shooting at the truck stop.
Deputies and California Highway Patrol officers soon found a woman who had been shot at least once. They immediately started life-saving measures while waiting for an ambulance to arrive.
No update on the woman's condition has been given.
Exactly what led up to the shooting is unclear, but investigators say it appears that the victim and suspect are known to each other.
Detectives remained at the scene through the morning canvassing the area for information.