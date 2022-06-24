NATOMAS (CBS13) — Friday afternoon a woman was killed in a shooting at a truck stop off of El Centro Road in Natomas, said the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office.
When deputies arrived, the woman was shot inside of a local business and was lying on the floor.
Metro Fire arrived and transported the victim to a local hospital where she was pronounced dead hours later.
While it is unclear what led to the incident, it is believed that the victim and suspect knew each other.
The suspect is also believed to be an employee of the business where the crime occurred.
The identity of the victim has not been released but will be by the Sacramento County Coroner’s Office after identification and notification of next of kin.