CBS News SacramentoWatch Now
By CBS13 Staff
Filed Under:abortion, California capitol, Roe V. Wade, Sacramento News

SACRAMENTO (CBS13/CNN) – Police closed streets in downtown Sacramento near the capitol in preparation for demonstrations that come on the heels of the U.S. Supreme Court overturning Roe v. Wade.

A vigil, which CBS13 is told will include a protest and rally, is happening at the capitol. The closures due to that event are being done by police on a proactive basis.

READ MORE: Fire Crews Battle Vegetation Fire In Palermo

Police have traffic cones positioned in the area and officers urge drivers to avoid the area.

A second demonstration is happening at the Matsui Federal Courthouse.

READ MORE: City Of Tracy Announces Awardees Of 2022 Fireworks Lottery

After the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade on Friday, holding that there is no longer a federal constitutional right to an abortion, protesters and supporters of the ruling gathered at the high court’s building in Washington, DC, and in other cities nationwide.

Similar demonstrations are planned in at least 70 locations across the country on Friday and the weekend, according to CNN’s research.

MORE NEWS: Woman Dies From Shooting At Natomas Truck Stop, Gunman Was Employee

(© Copyright 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. CNN contributed to this report.)