SACRAMENTO (CBS13/CNN) – Police closed streets in downtown Sacramento near the capitol in preparation for demonstrations that come on the heels of the U.S. Supreme Court overturning Roe v. Wade.

A vigil, which CBS13 is told will include a protest and rally, is happening at the capitol. The closures due to that event are being done by police on a proactive basis.

Police have traffic cones positioned in the area and officers urge drivers to avoid the area.

🚨 Road Closure: N Street and 10th Street will be closed for the time being in anticipation of a peaceful demonstration in the area. Please use alternate routes. pic.twitter.com/igQI1r2SNI — Sacramento Police (@SacPolice) June 24, 2022

A second demonstration is happening at the Matsui Federal Courthouse.

Roe v Wade demonstrations already underway here at the Matsui Federal Courthouse. Live on @CBSSacramento at 6 pm tonight with more. pic.twitter.com/47TBe3pCya — Andrew G. Haubner (@A_G_Haubner) June 25, 2022

After the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade on Friday, holding that there is no longer a federal constitutional right to an abortion, protesters and supporters of the ruling gathered at the high court’s building in Washington, DC, and in other cities nationwide.

Similar demonstrations are planned in at least 70 locations across the country on Friday and the weekend, according to CNN’s research.

