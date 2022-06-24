SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — The Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office is investigating an early Friday morning shooting that left a woman suffering from a gunshot wound in the abdomen.
Sheriff’s deputies arrived at the Sacramento 49er Travel Plaza in response to a report about an overnight shooting.
When they arrived they found one victim, a woman, suffering from a gunshot wound to the abdomen.
The Sheriff’s Office has not released information on what led up to the shooting but we will update this story as more details come in.