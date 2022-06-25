PRIDE MONTH:Watch the CBS13 Pride Month special "See Us"
By Cameron Glenn
SUTTER COUNTY (CBS13) – Firefighters from several agencies are battling a fire at a metal recycling plant in Sutter County

The fire, which is putting out a lot of smoke, is burning at a facility on North Township Road, authorities say. It appears to be burning in piles of scrap.

Cal Fire Butte Unit/Butte County Fire Department tweeted that they sent a battalion chief, a dozer, and five engines to join the firefighting efforts.

There’s no word yet on evacuations or whether the fire is threatening nearby structures.

