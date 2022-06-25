SUTTER COUNTY (CBS13) – Firefighters from several agencies are battling a fire at a metal recycling plant in Sutter County
The fire, which is putting out a lot of smoke, is burning at a facility on North Township Road, authorities say. It appears to be burning in piles of scrap.
Cal Fire Butte Unit/Butte County Fire Department tweeted that they sent a battalion chief, a dozer, and five engines to join the firefighting efforts.
There’s no word yet on evacuations or whether the fire is threatening nearby structures.

We are currently assisting Sutter County Fire Dept. with a Battalion Chief, a dozer, four engines, and one engine from Oroville on a large fire at a metal recycling facility on North Township Road. pic.twitter.com/0gLf87essH
— CAL FIRE Butte Unit/Butte County Fire Department (@CALFIRE_ButteCo) June 26, 2022