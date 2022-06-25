SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – A driver accidentally sent their vehicle crashing into a building in Sacramento on Saturday night.
The incident happened at Heritage Oaks Psychiatric Hospital, which is at 4250 Auburn Boulevard.READ MORE: California's Capitol Lit-Up Pink for Second Night, Women Talk End of Roe v. Wade
A Sacramento Fire Department spokesperson says paramedics are at the scene. No one was injured and the driver was able to exit the vehicle.READ MORE: WHO Says Monkeypox Is Not An International Public Health Emergency, But It Should Continue To Be Monitored
It appears the crash was an accident.MORE NEWS: Fire Burning At Metal Recycling Facility In Sutter County