BRENTWOOD, Calif. (AP/CBS) — Three people were killed Sunday afternoon when an Amtrak commuter train smashed into a car in Northern California, authorities said.
The crash occurred at around 1 p.m. in Brentwood, about an hour's drive southeast of San Francisco, the California Highway Patrol reported.
Three people were declared dead at the scene. At least two others, including a child, suffered major injuries and were taken to John Muir Medical Center, according to Contra Costa County Fire Protection District.
The victims were inside the four-door sedan when it was struck. The car came to rest about 60 feet away from the tracks.
There were 80 people aboard the Amtrak train but nobody was hurt, officials said.
The crash was under investigation.
