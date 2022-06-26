SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Crews knocked down a small fire Sunday in the bathroom of an apartment east of Sacramento.
The Sacramento Metropolitan Fire District says that the fire started in a bathroom exhaust fan in an apartment in Arden-Arcade, which is just east of Sacramento across the American River.
The flames spread to the attic, and firefighters needed to create an opening in the roof in order to battle the blaze.
While no one was hurt in the fire, five adults, five children and a family pet were displaced from two apartments.