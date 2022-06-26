RANCHO CORDOVA (CBS13) – Sunday marked the sixth day in a row with a high temperature of 100 degrees or higher for Sacramento, according to the National Weather Service.

It’s the type of heat that makes one wince at the forecast, but one can easily forget along the American River.

“It cools you down for the whole day,” said Isabel Hernandez-Woodruff of Carmichael. “You don’t even feel that 104 – if that’s what it is.”

While people find respite, Sacramento Metropolitan Fire District reminds people to use their life jackets.

Parks along the river often have free life jackets for children.

Also, Metro Fire offers life jacket rentals.

“We’re going to get them some,” said James Hickman as he watched his family splash in the shallow end of the river. “That’s why we’re just letting them stay real close to the shore right now.”

In recent days, first-responders received multiple calls.

“We’ve gone on several rescues this weekend alone, and we’ve had several close calls,” said Capt. Parker Wilbourn.

One incident included crews finding a family with several young children without life jackets.

The concern is that drowning is the second-leading cause of unintentional injury or death for children ages one to 14 years old, according to the data.

But there are other dangers.

Oftentimes, people find themselves in trouble when they don’t use the right raft. Flotation devices meant for the pool can’t withstand the river’s currents and snags.

As CBS13 saw during a recent training with Metro Fire, it’s easy for the water to overpower unprepared rafters.

The takeaway – enjoy the river, but do so safely.

“It’s beautiful here. I enjoy it,” said Fernando Basurto of Citrus Heights. “You can’t beat this, right?”