By CBS13 Staff
SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — At least one person was killed Monday night after a truck slammed into a tree near Auburn.

The California Highway Patrol says the crash happened shortly before 11 p.m. on Auburn Folsom Road, near the Lees Lane intersection.

(credit: Auburn Police Department)

Both lanes of Auburn Folsom Road were closed as crews worked the scene. An image posted on social media by Auburn police showed what appeared to be a utility truck on the side of the road, under a tree.

Auburn is located roughly 40 miles northeast of Sacramento.

This is a developing story. Check back for more.