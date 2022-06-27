SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — At least one person was killed Monday night after a truck slammed into a tree near Auburn.
The California Highway Patrol says the crash happened shortly before 11 p.m. on Auburn Folsom Road, near the Lees Lane intersection.
Both lanes of Auburn Folsom Road were closed as crews worked the scene. An image posted on social media by Auburn police showed what appeared to be a utility truck on the side of the road, under a tree.
Auburn is located roughly 40 miles northeast of Sacramento.
This is a developing story. Check back for more.