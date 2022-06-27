FRENCH CAMP (CBS13) – A semi-truck that was hauling another truck caught fire along Interstate 5 early Monday morning.
The incident happened along the northbound side of the freeway, near Mathews Road.
Exactly what led up to the semi-truck catching fire is unclear, but first responders got to the scene a little after 5:30 a.m. and found the big rig on fire.
Crews had the flames under control within a half-hour.
It’s unclear if there were any injuries.