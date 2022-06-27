SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – California Gov. Gavin Newsom and legislative leaders have reached an agreement on the framework for the 2022-2023 state budget.
They say it prioritizes getting dollars back into the pockets of millions of Californians.READ MORE: Big Landowner Closing California Forests Due To Fire Danger
A $17 billion inflation relief package is at the center of the agreement. It aims to provide 23 million people across the state with a tax rebate of up to $1,050.
People eligible to get the rebate are single filers making less than $75,000, getting a $350 payment, and joint filers who have an income under $150,000, getting a total $700 payment.READ MORE: VIDEO: Semi-Truck Hauling Truck Catches Fire In French Camp
Californians with at least one dependent will also get an extra $350.
The package will also include a temporary suspension of the state sales tax on diesel, which is 23 cents per gallon, as well as additional funds to help people pay their rent and utility bills.MORE NEWS: Suspect Shoots At Fairfield Police Officers, Later Apprehended Safely In Vallejo
The governor’s office says the budget also doubles down on the state’s response to the climate crisis by securing additional power-generating capacity of the summer and expanding the state’s ability to prepare for and respond to wildfires, extreme heat and the ongoing drought.