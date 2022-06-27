SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — A 32-year-old man was arrested over the weekend in connection to the fatal shooting of a woman at the Sacramento 49er Travel Plaza on Friday.
The Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office says Quentin Raynal Respers, of Sacramento County, was arrested Sunday for the killing of 38-year-old Abrina Gabriella Abraham. Respers is currently being held at the Sacramento County Main Jail pending murder charges.
According to investigators, the shooting happened around 3:30 a.m. Friday at the truck stop on Sacramento’s west side. While it’s yet unclear what led up to the shooting, authorities say that Respers and Abraham knew each other.
At the time of the shooting, Respers was on probation for a 2017 firearms conviction. Investigators say no other suspects are being sought.