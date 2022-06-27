PLACER COUNTY (CBS13) – A home under construction in rural Placer County was damaged in a fire on Monday.
Cal Fire units responded to the scene near Marybelle Street and PFE Road and found a residential structure on fire. As it turned out, the structure was part of new construction going on in the area.
Firefighters were able to knock down the flames and contain the surrounding vegetation fire.
Exactly how much damage was caused by the fire is unclear.
Investigators are looking into what started the fire.