ELK GROVE, Calif. (CBS13) — A truck compacted with recyclables caught fire Monday afternoon near Elk Grove, leading to a lane closure on southbound State Route 99.
The California Highway Patrol says the fire happened around 3 p.m., blocking traffic on the right-most lane near the Dillard Road intersection, roughly six miles southeast of Elk Grove. The fire lead to a significant backup.
READ MORE: 1 Building Burned In Vegetation Fire Near Rancho Cordova
Crews quickly dealt with the flames, and images from the scene showed firefighters dousing large mounds of recyclables with water.
The right-most southbound lane continued to be closed until street sweepers could clear the scene. While the closure was not expected to last long, motorists were advised to expect slow moving traffic into the evening.
Elk Grove is about 15 miles southeast of Sacramento.