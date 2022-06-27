RANCHO CORDOVA (CBS13) – At least one structure was burned Monday by a vegetation fire near Rancho Cordova.
The scene was along White Rock Road, west of Grant Line Road. It appears the fire was at an industrial site in the area.
Videos posted on social media show trucks and at least one helicopter battling the flames, which fully engulfed one structure.
Around 3:15 p.m., fire officials said that the fire was under control, and crews were working to extinguish top spots.
The fire burned roughly 10 acres. No injuries have been reported.