SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — A Sacramento restaurant has had its liquor license suspended due to selling alcohol to a minor who was later involved in a crash.
Agents with the California Department of Alcoholic Beverage Control posted the 30-day Notice of Suspension at La Cabana Restaurant on Tuesday.READ MORE: Firefighters Battling Rice Fire In Nevada County; Some Evacuation Orders Issued
The suspension comes after a TRACE investigation in connection to a May 2021 DUI crash involving then-19-year-old Alan Humberto Reyes. California ABC says the Folsom Boulevard restaurant served the underage Reyes multiple alcoholic beverages that night.READ MORE: Crews Battling Large Vegetation Fire South Of Davis
Reyes then left the restaurant and crashed the car he was driving, leaving a passenger critically injured. He was subsequently arrested by California Highway Patrol on suspicion of DUI.
“Preventing underage drinking is a public safety priority,” said ABC Director Eric Hirata in a statement. “ABC licensees must remain vigilant and check identifications carefully to keep minors safe and prevent DUI crashes.”MORE NEWS: San Pablo Man Accused Of Threatening To Shoot Conductor On Amtrak Train
Alcohol sales are now prohibited at La Cabana Restaurant for the term of the suspension.