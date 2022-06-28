SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — The Sacramento County Bradshaw Animal Shelter is looking for volunteers to help keep pets calm during the Fourth of July.
Pets being housed at the shelter have a tough day during the celebrations, with the loud pops and bangs causing much distress.READ MORE: Atwater Man, 31, Dies After Crashing Into Tree Near Auburn
To try and help them through the night, the Bradshaw Shelter brings in volunteers to sit, sing, read, or even softly play a calming instrument to distract the animals.
“The human voice can be a very powerful tool for calming animals down,” said Celeste Ingrid, program coordinator for the Bradshaw Animal Shelter, in a release.READ MORE: Anti-Black, Gay, Asian Bias Fuel California Hate Crime Surge
People who want to volunteer will need to register online. Both individuals and groups of up to five people are being urged to sign up.
The shelter is also urging pet owners to keep their animals safe during the festivities, nothing that July 5 is often the busiest day of the year for shelters dealing with lost pets across the country.MORE NEWS: Squirrel, Tree Branch That Tripped Safety System Caused Power Outage In Grass Valley
Owner redemption fees are being waived until July 15, Bradshaw Shelter says.