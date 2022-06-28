YOLO COUNTY (CBS13) — Firefighters contained a large vegetation fire that flared up Tuesday south of Davis.
The fire grew to 500 acres in size and was burning near County Roads 104 and 36, near the Yolo and Solano county lines. Firefighters were performing mop-up duties heading into the night.
The Davis Fire Department said there have been no reports of injuries and no structures are threatened, though, it appears firefighters initially responded to the area for a structure fire a little after noon.
The fire was causing poor air quality all through the area.
Yolo-Solano Air Quality Management District reports that the smoke from the fire was making sensors register moderate to unhealthy for sensitive groups into the West Sacramento and Natomas areas.