YOLO COUNTY (CBS13) — Firefighters are responding to a large vegetation fire burning south of Davis.
The fire is burning near County Roads 104 and 36, near the Yolo and Solano county lines. It appears firefighters initially responded to the area for a structure fire a little after noon.
A large plume of smoke can be seen coming from the area.
Yolo-Solano Air Quality Management District reports that the smoke from the fire is now making sensors register moderate to unhealthy for sensitive groups into the West Sacramento and Natomas area.
No structures are threatened at this time, authorities say.
Updates to follow.