SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Eleven people have no place to live after a fire destroyed a home in North Highlands this morning.
Around 1:45 a.m., Sacramento Metro Fire responded to reports of a fire on Jackson Street and Winona Way.
Firefighters were able to contain the fire before it could damage a nearby home.
Luckily, no injuries were reported and Red Cross assisted the large family with getting to a safe place.
