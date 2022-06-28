NEVADA COUNTY (CBS13) — The latest on the Rice Fire in Nevada County:
3:20 p.m.
Evacuation orders are now in effect for some zones due to the Rice Fire.
The Nevada County Office of Emergency Services says the following zones are now under evacuation orders: CSP-E028, NCO-E383, NCO-E029 and NCO-329.
2:55 p.m.
Cal Fire crews are responding to a wildfire in rural Nevada County on Tuesday.
The fire, which has been named the Rice Fire, is burning in the area of Rice’s Crossing near North San Juan and Bridgeport.
Firefighters initially responded to a fully-involved structure fire at the scene. The flames have since spread into vegetation and are moving forward at a moderate rate of speed, Cal Fire says.
About 60 acres have burned so far, according to the Nevada County Sheriff’s Office.
No evacuation orders have been issued at this time.