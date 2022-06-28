WOODLAND (CBS13) — A person has been cited after allegedly firing off illegal fireworks in Woodland late Monday night.
The Woodland Police Department says, just before midnight, officers responded to the area of W. Beamer Street and N. Ashley Avenue after they spotted aerial fireworks in the neighborhood.
Officers got to the scene in time to see the suspect trying to put out a small fire that had been caused by the roman candle.
That person was promptly given a $1,000 citation, police say.
Sales of safe and sane fireworks begin on Tuesday at noon.
Aerial fireworks, like roman candles, are illegal in California unless used under a special display license.