BUTTE COUNTY (CBS13) — Some mandatory evacuations have been issued as crews battle two separate fires in Butte County on Thursday.
The Sandra Fire, which has burned 35 acres so far, sparked during the afternoon hours in the Robinson Mills area east of Oroville. Mandatory evacuations were issued for residents in Forbestown zones 684 and 831.
An evacuation warning is also in place for Hurtleton Zone 855.
The exact size of the fire is unknown at this time.
Oroville Mayor Chuck Reynolds posted a message on social media saying the town, which sits between both fires, is not in any danger. Reynolds also said one structure has been destroyed in the Sandra Fire and two more were threatened.
Firefighters are arriving at scene of a vegetation fire in Robinson Mill. Requesting significant augmentation of resources. #SandraFire pic.twitter.com/jPPxKh918G
— CAL FIRE Butte Unit/Butte County Fire Department (@CALFIRE_ButteCo) June 30, 2022
The Nelson Fire has grown to approximately 250 acres with 40 containment reported, Cal Fire’s Butte Unit said. The location of the fire is west of Oroville between highways 99 and 70 and north of Cottonwood Road.

#NelsonFire [update] 200 acres, 40 percent contained. pic.twitter.com/dhGDl7ex96
— CAL FIRE Butte Unit/Butte County Fire Department (@CALFIRE_ButteCo) June 30, 2022
The Butte County Sheriff’s Office said the evacuation warning is for the area north of the Thermalito Afterbay for zone 737. Civilians in the area should be ready to go if deemed necessary.