WOODLAND (CBS13) — A drag show event in Woodland was canceled Thursday night over alleged threats of violence, and there was a report of someone using pepper spray.

Mojo’s Lounge and Bar, which is where the event was scheduled to be held, said on social media that the organizers and performers did not feel comfortable putting omn the event.

The Woodland Police Department said a group, made up of six or seven men, showed up and an altercation happened in front of Mojo’s.

Christy Hayes, the owner of Mojo’s, said it is believed the group at the center of the alleged threats was the Proud Boys, though police could not confirm that.

Though the event was canceled, some people still showed up to perform, Hayes said. She said the group of agressors showed up at around 8:15 p.m., just after about 30 mins of performance at Mojo’s and as everyone was leaving.

“There was a pepper-spray incident as an aggressor tried to force his way into Mojo’s,” Hayes said, and added, “someone had an asthma attack.”

Woodland police confirmed the pepper-spray incident but could not confirm who was behind that. NNo arrests have been made but police said they will be reviewing surveillance footage to identify those involved.

The police department and Hayes both said officers were already in the area due to onlien threats made ahead of the event.

“We hope to do more stuff like this inn the future. This isn’t going to hold us back,” Hayes said. ” We’re not scared of this. Things move on and we’ll continnue to include everyone here and offer a safe space for everyone, as well as out on events that include the whole community.”