YUBA CITY (CBS13) — A pregnancy resource clinic in Yuba City was vandalized on June 27.
According to their website, A Woman’s Friend Pregnancy Resource Clinic is a licensed community care clinic that provides medical consultations, pregnancy testing, ultrasound exams, STD & STI education, prenatal education, nutrition information, fetal development education, referrals, and practical support.
Vandals threw a rock through the window of the clinic on Monday, smashing the clinic’s windows.
No other businesses in the area were vandalized.