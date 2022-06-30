INVESTIGATION:Sacramento County is bucking the national trend of murder cases going unsolved
By Christopher Baker
Filed Under:Yuba City, Yuba City news

YUBA CITY (CBS13) — A pregnancy resource clinic in Yuba City was vandalized on June 27.

According to their website, A Woman’s Friend Pregnancy Resource Clinic is a licensed community care clinic that provides medical consultations, pregnancy testing, ultrasound exams, STD & STI education, prenatal education, nutrition information, fetal development education, referrals, and practical support.

Vandals threw a rock through the window of the clinic on Monday, smashing the clinic’s windows.

No other businesses in the area were vandalized.